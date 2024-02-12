Bawumia's new chapter is Ghana's major economic revolution - Michael Okyere Baafi

Politics of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: Michael Oberteye

Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South Constituency in the Eastern Region, Michael Okyere Baafi has said Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's new chapter is a real economic revolution that will propel businesses to greater heights and open Ghana's economy.



He said the new chapter as delivered by the vice president will turn the fortunes of Ghana into prosperity.



According to him, the digitalization agenda being championed by Dr. Bawumia will be a game changer in Ghana's economic transformation.



Addressing a section of journalists in Koforidua, Michael Okyere Baafi posited

that the difference between Dr. Bawumia and John Mahama is that the former is a future-driven leader while the latter is not.



He added that future-oriented leaders have an intuitive ability to identify opportunities in the face of uncertainty.



According to Mr. Okyere Baafi, Dr. Bawumia's sophisticated plans are in connection with the country's long-term goals.



He said the proposed tax amnesty aimed at cleaning the slats for defaulting businesses in Ghana will further inject energy into the business and create more employment.



"As a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, I encounter lots of business people on a daily and weekly basis. I can tell you as a matter of fact that, many companies are struggling to pay taxes, and some defaulting companies risk being hauled to the court and all that. This proposed tax amnesty will save many businesses in Ghana", Mr. Okyere Baafi disclosed.



He added that the digitalization agenda, coupled with the various incentives for businesses will ensure a prosperous Ghana for all. He said the people of New Juaben South are very hopeful to see Ghanaians supporting the NPP Flag

bearer to secure victory in this year's election to enable him to open the "New Chapter" of prosperity for all.



Mr. Okyere Baafi believes that allowing Dr. Bawumia to lead Ghana would be the very best thing that has ever happened to Ghana.



"I know Dr. Bawumia, I've listened to him, we have had several engagements and I'm telling you that this man is passionate about Ghana. He will take us to the next level. Let's give him the legitimate power to deliver", he added.