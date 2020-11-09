General News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

Bawumia’s mocking of makeshift mortuaries in Zongos shocking – Mahama

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the NDC John Mahama has taken a swipe at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over his comments on the promise of makeshift mortuaries in Zongos by the NDC.



According to Mr Mahama, the Vice President should be in a better position to appreciate the promise by the NDC since he is a Muslim.



Dr. Bawumia has mocked at the idea. He noted at the National Council of Fulani Chiefs on September 27, 2020, that “Our policy is not one Zongo, one mortuary. We are not thinking of mortuary. We are thinking of schools; we want to develop our Zongos with schools and not mortuary”.



Speaking at a community engagement in Donkorkrom in the Afram Plains North Constituency Sunday, Mr. Mahama said “recently, some people were making a mockery that we said One Zongo One Mortuary. What they don’t know is that the Imams in Zongos tabled it before us that they were not happy about how bodies of Muslims are handled before burial because it violates the dictates of Islamic religion. Sometimes, you see a Muslim woman in a morgue lying naked in between other corpses. They said they need morgues in Zongos to enable them prepare their bodies in a dignified manner for burial. We saw it as laudable therefore fixed it in our manifesto



“So I’m surprised that our Brother [Bawumia] who is a Muslim and knows the importance of this facility to Muslims is rather making a mockery of it saying ‘one Zongo one Mortuary’. This is not fun. Every religion has its faith and how it is practised. So if the Muslims feel that they need it, it is only important that we support them. It is not a matter that people should make fun of”.



Mr.Mahama assured the Zongo Communities that the NDC will among other things embark on deliberate infrastructural development in Zongos to improve the living standards.



He also assured the Fulani Community that their citizenship rights will be protected.



