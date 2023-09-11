Bawumia's inconsistency poses a potential challenge for NPP in 2024 election - Dr. Asante-Otchere

General News of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A political analyst and Senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Dr. Jonathan-Asante Otchere, has expressed concerns about Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's inconsistency with his messages and its potential impact on the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming 2024 elections.



Dr. Bawumia recently assured the NPP that he is prepared to challenge the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in its strongholds in the 2024 elections.



He made this statement while addressing NPP delegates in the Oti Region on Saturday, September 9, 2023, where he mentioned that the Zongos and other NDC strongholds were eagerly anticipating his candidacy as the NPP's flagbearer.



However, commenting on this development during an interview on Morning Starr on Monday, September 11, 2023, Dr. Jonathan-Asante Otchere expressed skepticism.



He questioned the NPP's decision to prioritize Dr. Bawumia over Alan Kyerematen, stating;



"For NPP to put Bawumia ahead of Alan, maybe Alan was not good enough. But for the NPP machinery to do that, I don't know whether they have done any calculable analysis to send Dr. Bawumia to the forefront of NPP. Because everything that he says, if he wins the Presidential slot of the NPP, has tape recording or a video of what he said previously."



Dr. Asante-Otchere emphasized the potential consequences of Bawumia's inconsistency on the NPP's campaign, particularly focusing on the issues of trustworthiness and deliverability. He expressed concerns that Ghanaians might find it difficult to trust Dr. Bawumia based on his previous statements.



NAY/WA



