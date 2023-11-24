Bawumia's enskinment as 'Chief of Unity' should put fear in his opponents - Allotey Jacobs

Politics of Friday, 24 November 2023

Allotey Jacobs has congratulated Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on his enskinment as Chief of Unity.



The King and Overlord of Gonja, Jire Kuunu-bi I has enskinned Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as Konukolewura which is translated as "Chief of Unity" in recognition of the latter's character traits.



At a colourful ceremony in Damongo on Tuesday during Dr. Bawumia's "Thank You" tour, the Overlord noted that the enskinment was due to Dr. Bawumia's unique quality of tolerance and unifying spirit.



The Vice President, accepting the honor, revealed how he sought the blessing and prayers of the Yagbonwura (Overlord of Gonjaland) before publicly declaring to contest the NPP flagbearer election, which he impressively won.



"Yagbonwura, your prayers have been answered, and by the grace of God, I have been elected the flagbearer and leader of the NPP for next year's general elections...As a son, before I went for the contest, I came to you and sought your blessings and support. It is appropriate to come back and thank you for the prayers you offered," he told the Yagbonwura.



Speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Allotey Jacobs noted that this cheiftaincy honor should send shivers down the spine of the opposition to tell how the northern regions are solidly behind the Vice President.



He stressed that it shows the level of acceptance and acknowledgement of Dr. Bawumia.



"I am happy to see the acceptance of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia by the Chiefs and the people of the five northern regions; extraordinary. Extraordinary to the extent that his opponent and his own traditional area would enskin him as Chief of Unity. These are little sparks that should put fear into his opponents," he said, adding "he speaks with respect because that is his field".