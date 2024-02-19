Bawumia's driver-mate analogy is dead on arrival - NDC communication team member

Politics of Monday, 19 February 2024

A communication team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Asafo Adjei, has described Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's driver-mate analogy as dead on arrival.



According to him, Dr. Bawumia's position as the head of Ghana’s Economic Management Team plays a key role in the country’s economic development.



He observed that he was taken aback at Dr. Bawumia's assertion that he had very little influence in decisions taken by the incumbent government having served as vice president for seven years.



Speaking on Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM’s afternoon political show "Dwabrem", on Friday, February 16, 2024, Kwaku Asafo emphasized that the Vice President's claim of not having decision-making power as the Head of the Economic Management Team was false.



The Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, delivered his vision to Ghanaians.



Dr. Bawumia during his presentation described his position as a driver's mate who has no decision-making power.



He stressed that if Ghanaians make him president, he will be in the driver's seat with constitutionally mandated authority to pursue his visions and priorities.



Kwaku Asafo Adjei in his reaction to the comments on the show described Dr. Bawumia's assertion as tricky adding that, he is only trying to run away from the bad policies of the Akufo-Addo government which he (Bawumia) is an integral part of the government.