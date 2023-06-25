Bawumia's desperation to be president is nauseating - Suhuyini fires

Politics of Sunday, 25 June 2023

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says and does anything just for power, this is the sentiment of the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini.



Suhuyini's comments come on the back of Dr. Bawumia's revelation of working as a mini-cab driver, a by-day worker on farms, a dormitory cleaner among others during his high school and university days.



The politician believes that these are just falsehoods that Dr. Bawumia wants to use to lure the unsuspecting public to vote for him to get power and it screams desperation.



"The desperation of our senior brother, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia sometimes, you know, pushes him to engage in narratives and conducts that make anyone remotely related to him squirm. You feel ashamed. You feel embarrassed but perhaps maybe for political expediency, some quickly pick themselves up. But if you take out the politics and rationally analyse some of the things he says, you can't help but sometimes feel ashamed if you are in any way related to this man.



"His desperation to be president is sometimes nauseating. He is willing to do and say anything for power. Just watch him from the days that he was running mate. He has no standards and he has no barriers when it comes to what he is required to do in order to get power," Suhuyini said on a panel on Good Morning Ghana.



The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, during the submission of his nomination form disclosed that he had to engage in menial jobs to pay for his fees in Senior High School and Universities of Oxford and Canada.



“From Sakasaka Primary School to Tamale Secondary School to Oxford University to the Bank of Ghana as Deputy Governor and then to become Vice President of the Republic of Ghana. It has been an amazing journey and I thank God for how far he has brought me.”



“I have been a by-day worker on farms during the holidays in Secondary school, I have been a warehouse boy even after finishing University, and I have been a mini truck driver. I was only able to pay fees for one term during my studies at Oxford University and I had to survive for the rest of my studies without paying fees, thanks to my colleagues. I only settled my fees in arrears after I worked following the completion of my PhD in Canada. I have also been a cleaner of dormitories in my university days in Canada, so I can say I have not had it easy at all," Dr. Bawumia said at the NPP headquarters on June 16, 2023.







