Bawumia's craftiness can make you doubt your mother gave birth to you - Isaac Adongo

General News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has said that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is so crafty, he can make anyone doubt their own mother.



He explained that the craftiness of the vice president is so strong that he can get people to question whether or not their mothers actually gave birth to them.



“That man (Bawumia) can confidently lie to you that you’ll believe that the woman who carried you in her stomach for 9 months isn’t your mother. And even if they bring DNA report that shows that that’s your mother, Bawumia can convince you they are lying,” he stated.



Isaac Adongo said this while addressing members of the St. John Bosco College of Education branch of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) recently, a report by dreamzfmonline.com.



He added that this is how Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia worked his way into the hearts of Ghanaians in 2016, using his economic analysis of the economy to help bring the New Patriotic Party into office, as basis for his assertion.



He stressed that the vice president was so convincing that not even the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) attempts to dissuade Ghanaians not to be swayed by his untenable analysis, worked.



“You remember that man who was roaming Mallam Atta market calculating inflation? And I told them that we don’t have Mallam Atta Market’s inflation. Inflation is representative of the whole country.



“Samira (Bawumia’s wife) got up one day and said ‘I want to eat Banku with Okro stew. When you’re coming home, pass through Mallam Atta market and buy me Okro and dough’. You arrive home and pick your calculator and start calculating Ghana’s inflation from Mallam Atta market and you people were clapping for him,” he argued.



Isaac Adongo added that it is surprising that the same person who was so vocal on matters of the economy has recently been mute on the same issues, particularly when the country is facing one of its toughest times financially.



AE/WA