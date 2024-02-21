Bawumia’s campaign team is insufficiently diverse - Obiri Boahen

Politics of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Lawyer Obiri Boahen, a former deputy general secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has criticized Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team for being insufficiently diverse.



Although he admitted that the campaign team was formidable and strong enough to secure victory for the presidential candidate of the NPP, it could have been better with a diverse representation of people.



He suggested that the campaign team could have been expanded to include all stakeholders, especially farmer groups, fishermen and faith-based groups, African religious groups among others.



He stated in an interview on Frontlineline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM that this approach would have been better for the kind of politics in Africa.



He argued that it would cure any form of discrimination and promote inclusion.



According to him, the kind of politics we practice in Africa thrives more on inclusion and less on the feeling of being excluded or isolated.



Lawyer Boahen stressed that he would have even preferred a campaign team of 400 people representing diverse backgrounds.



He spoke with Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM.