Bawumia’s campaign team has no regional balance – Obiri Boahen asserts

A former Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has asserted that the party’s campaign team for the 2024 elections is not regionally balanced.



According to Obiri Boahen who hails from the Bono Region, the campaign team should have a representation from each of the 16 regions of Ghana.



The former NPP deputy general secretary, who made these remarks while bemoaning the failure of the vice president to add him to his campaign team and manifesto committee for the 2024 polls, said in a viral clip that the campaign team should have a good representation of the various ethnicities in the country.



“If you are forming a campaign team, it should be regionally based. It should be tribally-based,” he told a radio show host in the viral clip.



He indicated that if the reports he is privy to are true, the NPP flagbearer would make the heads of the various sub-committees of his manifesto committee ministers of the various sectors they lead.



“It is even rumoured that the people who are part of the manifesto team are the ones going to be his ministers if he becomes president,” he said.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, announced a team that would help him draw his manifesto for the 2024 elections.



The manifesto committee of Dr. Bawumia would be chaired by the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



The 24-member committee, aside from the leaders, had three manifesto committee coordinators and 19 chairpersons of sub-committees.



Here is the composition of the committee chairs and their various designations:



1. Manifesto Committee



a. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Chairman of the Manifesto Committee Chair

b. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Vice-Chairman of the Manifesto Committee

c. Evron Hughes, Secretary of the Manifesto Committee



2. Manifesto Committee Coordinators



a. Prof. Kwaku Appiah Adu, Coordinator of the Manifesto Committee

b. Dr. Isaac Owusu Mensah, Coordinator of the Manifesto Committee



3. Manifesto Sub-Committees Chairs



a. Dr. Assibey Yeboah, Economy

b. Tony Oteng Gyasi, Trade and Industry

c. Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku, Energy and Petroleum

d. William Oppong-Bio, Agriculture

e. Dr. Augustine Blay, Communication and Digitalization

f. Dr. Gideon Boako, Lands, Minerals, and Natural Resources

g. Dr. Emmanuel Marfo, Science, Technology, Innovation, and Environment

h. Maxwell Opoku Agyeman, Legal and Governance

i. Justina Marigold, Local Government

j. Ing. Kwabena Agyapong, Housing and Infrastructure

k. Hassan Tampuli, Transport

l. Edward Asomani, Security

m. Michael Ocquaye, Jnr, Foreign Affairs

n. Asamoah Gyan, Youth and Sports

o. Juliet Asante, Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts

p. Ama Serwaa, Gender

q. Kofi Dzamesi, Chieftaincy, Religious Affairs, and Civil Society

r. Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye, Health

s. Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, Education



