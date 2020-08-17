General News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bawumia’s aide reveals he tested positive for coronavirus

Dr Gideon Boako is the Spokesperson for the Vice President

Dr Gideon Boako, Spokesperson for the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that he tested positive for coronavirus.



Describing his experience as a guest on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo show, Gideon Boako said he was treated at home.



He said that unlike other people who experience cough and difficulties in breathing, he went through some feverish conditions.



He revealed that his sense of smell and taste were not affected by the virus.



He mentioned that none of his family members and close associates contracted the virus.



“I was treated at home, not the hospital. When some get the virus, they suffer acute and severe situations, I didn’t experience that. I had some slight feverish condition and heat but I could eat anything. My sense of taste and smell were not affected but I tested positive.



He praised the government’s handling of the coronavirus and appealed to Ghanaians not let down their guards.



“President is not giving freebies. What he is doing is what I call safety nets which are important. Any president who cares about his people will do the same in this condition. Coronavirus has tested our governance system and tested our ability to deal with situations like these”.



“Everybody is at risk. Those who have not contracted the virus and those who contracted and recovered all stand at risk. So we should be careful and protect ourselves because self-protection is very important.



Gideon Boako is the latest member of the government to reveal his status.



Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu and Osafo Maafo are some members who contracted the virus.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.