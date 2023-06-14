Bawumia’s 'It Is Possible' slogan most useless ever heard – NPP Communication Team Member

Politics of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A member of the Communications Team of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Solomon Owusu has described Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia’s campaign slogan “It is Possible” as the most useless slogan he’s ever heard.



The Vice President ahead of his declaration of intent to contest in the party’s flagbearer race on April 4 made a post on Twitter giving the clearest hint of his intentions to contest for the flagbearership, drawing a link between what seems to be his presidential ambition with a Biblical verse, Matthew 19:26.



He posted a picture which had the Ghana flag to the left and the NPP’s red, white and blue flag to the right with the inscription “It Is Possible” at the top of the two flags.



The “It Is Possble” slogan has since featured prominently on his campaign posters.



He’s set to submit his Flagbearer nomination forms at the party’s headquarters in Accra on Friday, June 16, 2023.



But commenting on the Veep’s slogan on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV, Wednesday, Solomon Owusu said the party has gone beyond the business of giving vague sloganeering which Ghanaians are no more interested in.



“It is possible that unemployment will be going up under him as leader? it is possible that interest rate will be going up, it is possible that poverty will be widespread with him as leader? He should let us know what the “It’s possible” slogan means, then after, Ghanaians will take him seriously. We’ve gone beyond this business of giving vague sloganeering. Ghanaians are no more interested in that.”



“When I first saw Veep Bawumia’s tagline “It’s possible” what came to my mind was that, it is possible that poverty will be widespread under him as leader, or it is possible that he will take us to opposition as Flagbearer and I don’t think the New Patriotic Party is interested in that. It is a bad slogan, I don’t want to even hear it. If I were the campaign strategist for him, I would not use it, because then you’ll give yourself up for others to fill in the sentence. “It’s possible” is an incomplete sentence. It is the most useless slogan I’ve ever heard in my life,” Solomon Owusu, a staunch supporter of Alan Kyerematen stated.