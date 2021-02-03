Politics of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

Bawumia’s 2024 candidature can break 8-year cycle - Lecturer

Dr Etse Sikanku

Communications expert and lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Dr Etse Sikanku, has postulated that fielding Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 elections as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer gives it a realistic chance to break the eight terms cycle.



“Although in the course of the first four years under the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration he (Dr Bawumia) lost a bit of lustre unlike the period when he was speaking at public lectures, if his team handles him very well, he will give the National Democratic Congress (NDC) a good run.



“He may also have huge challenges with cross-over appeal, especially with some who maintain any myth or any last remaining amount of goodwill or political capital from his lecture series days has been completely dissipated and he does have to fight off many tags that have taken root.



“There will also be the incumbency fatigue playing out and if the NDC puts out a glittering and hard to gloss over candidate then the NPP will be going in as the under-dogs however, with Dr Bawumia, there will be a realistic chance and it will be nothing but game on hand,” Dr Sikanku cautioned. –Ghanapoliticsonline.com