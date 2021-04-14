Bawumia’s 2024 campaign strategy will fail - Inusah Fuseini

Politics of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Former Tamale Central Member of Parliament Inusah Fuseini has said that what will fail Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in his bid to lead the NPP in 2024 is his campaign strategy.



According to him, riding on the mantra of the need for a non-Akan to lead the NPP in 2024 after Akufo-Addo in order to dispel claims of the party been Akan is what will make Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s dream of leading the New Patriotic Party fall into water.



He noted that the NPP is using a political strategy of imposing a non-akan on its members and this is the strategy Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his team are banking on with hopes that the delegates in their party will vote for him.



But to Inusah Fuseini, the strategy is dead on arrival and will certainly fall into water.



“What did you expect Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu to say than say what he said. He is trying to exorcise the spirit behind the NPP party. A party that has been touted as an Akan party that gives no opportunity to Northerners and as a party that went out of its way to invite Northerners into their fold, they feel that this is the best time to give the highest position of the party to a Northerner to seal or solidify and kill the mantra that NPP is an Akan party. That is what he was trying to do. It is a political strategy and that is the campaign strategy of Mahamudu Bawumia but it will fail,” he stated.