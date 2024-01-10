Bawumia running mate: ‘I’m here to serve nation in any capacity’ - Adutwum

Politics of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Education Minister Yaw Adutwum has said he is ready to serve Ghana in any capacity.



Responding to a question about whether he was open to being Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s running mate in the 2024 general elections, Dr Adutwum told Bernard Avle of Citi FM: “I am here to serve my nation”, adding: “In any capacity I find myself, I will serve this nation”.



The Bosomtwe is one of the names that have been speculated as being under consideration for the slot in the governing New Patriotic.



Other names on the speculation list include Energy Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah, Ghana Gas CEO Ben Asante, and Environmental Protection Agency Executive Director Kwabena Kokofu among others.



They are from the Ashanti Region, the party’s stronghold.



Late last year, the National Council of the NPP granted Dr Bawumia more time, following his request, to choose his running mate.



The NPP's constitution requires that its flagbearer names a running mate exactly a year before an election when the president is not the candidate or the party is not in government.



Dr Bawumia, who was elected on 4 November 2023, however, appealed to the National Council, at a meeting held on Wednesday, 6 December 2023, to be granted more time to consult on the matter.



The National Council, which has the power to set aside that particular constitutional requirement, granted Dr Bawumia's request.



After the meeting, General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua told journalists: "In line with our constitution, particularly about article 13 (32): ‘the vice presidential candidate shall be a known and active member, at least, five years and shall be nominated by the presidential candidate at least 12 months before general elections when the party is not in government or the president is not the candidate', the National Council may, however, dispense with this requirement under special circumstances".



"From the interpretation of this article, it presupposes that today should have been the day our leader of the party and our presidential candidate should have presented his running mate to the national council.”



“However, upon request from the presidential candidate that because his election was done on the 4th of November 2023, he needs a bit of time to continue with his consultation before he brings the proposed name for running mate to the national council,” Mr Kodua said.