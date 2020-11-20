Politics of Friday, 20 November 2020

Bawumia reveals the secret behind his constant smiles and cheerful looks

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, vice president of Ghana

It is an open secret that Ghana’s Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is always seen wearing a smile and looking cheerful both at public events while in opposition and even in government.



Many have been wondering the reason for this deposition of the second gentleman of the land but he has for the first time explained reasons with this trait of his.



On Bolgatanta-based A1 radio monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he revealed that it was no secret but something that is part of him.



“I don’t think there is a secret. I always like to look at things on the brighter side rather than on the darker side. I think you can always have two perspectives that things are gloomy or brighter. I always have a more optimistic disposition. The effort you take to frown your face is the same effort you take to smile and when you frown your face it’s not a very good disposition and you let people feel welcome, you feel happier when you smile. I have an optimistic view of things and I don’t take things too personally.”



Asked the host Samuel Mbura whether he has ever gotten angry before, he responded, “When you are human, you have human feelings and anger can be human but at the end of the day, you have to put everything in context and try to understand what is going on. For example, somebody insults you, they say that your head is big… maybe your head is actually big in that case it is a description then you will smile at it. If it is wrong then it is a falsehood why do you get angry because someone has told a falsehood. You smile about it.”

