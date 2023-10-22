Bawumia reschedules campaign tour to the North East

Politics of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The vice president, who had earlier scheduled to be in the region between the 21st and the 22nd of October, had to review his itinerary to allow Hon Ken Ohene Agyapong to start his campaign tour of the North East Region from the 22nd to 23rd of October 2023



The tentative dates for the vice president’s visit are the 29th and 30th of October 2023.



A detailed itinerary of the vice president’s tour will be published as soon as the dates are confirmed.



Meanwhile, Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong will start his North East Region campaign tour tomorrow, October 22, 2023, covering three constituencies on the first day: Chereponi, Yunyoo, and Bunkpurugu.



He will then proceed to Yagaba, Nalerigu, and Walewale on October 23, 2023.