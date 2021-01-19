Politics of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Bawumia replies ‘tribal critics’ with staffers list; shows Ashantis, other tribes dominate Vice Presidency

Some staffers at the Vice President's office

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has opened his doors to the public and in particular to some of his critics who claim his office is “full of Northerners” for independent checks.



In an appreciation post to his staffers, the Vice President listed all the 21 staffers in his office and their designation, revealing a clear dominance of Ashantis and other tribes as against Northerners, as the impression was created.



While not addressing the issue frontally, the Vice President wrote on his verified Facebook page:



“As I start another term of office as Vice President, I would like to thank all my Heads of Departments and staff, who have done some really excellent work over the past four years to help substantially deliver on the President’s vision for Ghana. I am truly grateful for your service, not just to me, but to mother Ghana



The list of staffers in the Vice President’s office, in no particular order, is as follows:



1. Mr Augustine Blay – Secretary to the Vice President



2. Ms Elizabeth Utuka – Executive Assistant to the Vice President



3. Prof. Joe Amoako-Tuffour – Secretary/Member of Economic Management Team



4. Prof Kwaku Appiah-Adu – Head, Delivery Unit



5. Dr Gideon Boako, Technical Economic Adviser and Spokesperson



6. Mr Edward Owirodu Appiah – Director, Liaison



7. Alhaji Ismaela Ibrahim – Director, Operations



8. Nana Enoch Mensah – Director, Protocol



9. Mr Frank Agyei-Twum – Director, Communications



10. Mr Isaac Botchway – Head, Security



11. Major Samuel Owusu-Kwakye – Head, Transport



12. Mr Evron Rothschild Hughes – Technical Economic Adviser



13. Dr Kabiru Mahama – Technical Economic Adviser



14. Dr Mutaka Alolo – Technical Economic Adviser



15. Mr Maxwell Krobea Asante – Deputy Director, Communications



16. Mr Akbar Rohullah Khomeini – Technical Adviser (Political)



17. Mr Emmanuel Mensah – Chief Driver



18. Mr Keck Osei – Director, Administration



19. Ms Lovia Bamfo – Deputy Director, Administration



20. ASP Issahaku Yakubu



22. Salam Mustapha – Director of Programmes



23. Dr. Samuel Frimpong – Technical Economic Adviser



24. Obour Kutando – Director of Special Projects