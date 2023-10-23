Bawumia reacts to death of lawyer Akoto Ampaw

General News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has paid tribute to the late renowned legal practitioner, Akoto Ampaw, who died late last week.



Bawumia express ed admiration for Ampaw's outstanding frankness and humility.



In a Facebook post, Dr. Bawumia conveyed his condolences to the family of Mr. Ampaw, acknowledging the pain of their loss and offering prayers for their strength during this challenging period.



He wrote, "I am greatly saddened to hear about the passing of my friend, lawyer Anthony Akoto-Ampaw (Sheyshey). Sheyshey’s loyalty, commitment, frankness, and humility were outstanding. I offer my empathy to the Akoto-Ampaw family for this painful loss and pray for God’s protection for them during this difficult period. May the soul of my departed friend find a peaceful rest."



The late Akoto Ampaw was a prominent human rights activist, anti-corruption campaigner, and legal luminary who passed away on October 20, 2023, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).



He was well-known for his role as the lead lawyer for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2020 election petition and was part of the New Patriotic Party's legal team during the Electoral Petition of 2013.



Throughout his career, he championed human rights campaigns and fair justice, specializing in various legal areas, including commercial law, company law, industrial law, litigation, constitutional and human rights law, media law, labour law, and investment law.



Akoto Ampaw was also a vocal opponent of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill currently under consideration by Parliament.



He graduated from the University of Ghana with an LL.B. in 1973 and the Ghana School of Law with a B.L. in 1993. His passing is a significant loss to the legal community and human rights advocacy in Ghana.







