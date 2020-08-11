Politics of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Bawumia promised a bank account for every Ghanaian, what happened? – Sam George

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president of Ghana

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has criticised the government for failing to honour its promises in ensuring that every Ghanaian obtains a bank account.



It will be recalled that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia speaking at the official opening of the Innovation Week organised by the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in Accra, in December 2017 expressed the government's desire for every Ghanaian to have a bank account by 2018.



This, according to him, was to ensure financial inclusion in the country.



Dr Bawumia said “Financial inclusion is very key to the economy. We have to make sure that everybody practically has a bank account”, adding that “this is how we are going to change the economy”.



He said the over 70 per cent of Ghanaians without bank accounts could be helped to own one with the use of technology.



“Everyone has to have a bank account”, he said, adding that “and for that to happen, technology must be available for it to happen”.



Assessing the performance of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration in an interview with Johnnie Hughes on the New Day programme on TV3 Tuesday August 11, Sam George noted that the government has failed on its promises.



“We were told every Ghanaian will have a bank account, that did not happen?”, he quizzed



He further noted that the government has failed farmers and Ghanaians in general with regard to the fight against the invasion of the fall armyworms.



He said the government failed to resolve the challenges that saddled farmers in the country, a situation he believed plunged the farmers into severe economic hardship.



The lawmaker indicated there will be no need to give incumbent Akufo-Addo a second term because in his view, he failed in his first term.



For his part, Kofi Ameyaw, a member of the government communications team said the government has performed creditably, for which it should be given a second term.





