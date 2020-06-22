General News of Monday, 22 June 2020

Bawumia pens down touching birthday message to JJ Rawlings

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has extended a ‘soul-touching’ birthday message to Former President Jerry John Rawlings as he celebrates his 73rd birthday today, June 22.



In a Twitter post, the Vice President prayed for blessings and long life for him.



“I wish the former President of the Republic, H.E Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings a happy 73rd birthday. May Allah preserve him and grant him good health to continue to help in nation-building,” he wrote.



Dr. Bawumia is one out of many officials who have paid tribute to the former military leader. The United States (US) embassy in Ghana also had some kind words for the ex-President on his birthday.



Rawlings was Ghana’s first President in the Fourth Republic, serving from the year 1993 to 2001.



