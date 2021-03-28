Bawumia outlines 85 major achievements of govt after inheriting crisis economy

General News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has extolled the hard work and unmatched record of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government.



On his Facebook page, Dr. Bawumia noted that after four years in office, the President’s hard work and numerous policy interventions had contributed to alleviating the suffering of Ghanaian workers.



According to him, the government has been able to work around the clock to bring results despite inheriting a crisis economy.



“As we look forward to the implementation of the 2021 budget in our second term, it is important that we take note of the accomplishments of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government in our first term after inheriting an economy in crisis.”



He added: “Notwithstanding these solid achievements, there are still challenges facing the Ghanaian economy and Ghanaians following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and I look forward to working with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to address these challenges and deliver on his vision to transform and modernize the economy for the benefit of all Ghanaians in our second term.”



The Vice President proceeded to list 85 policy interventions the Akufo-Addo-led administration has implemented.



Some of the outlines achievements are Inflation has been reduced from 15.4% in 2016 to 10.4% at the end of 2020, reduced average lending rates from 32% in 2016 to 21% in 2020, cleaned up the mess in the financial sector that we inherited and saved the deposits of 4.6 million depositors etc.



Below is the full list of the achievements posted by Dr Bawumia on his Facebook wall.



