Bawumia opens Ghana's 2nd fire service academy, training school

General News of Saturday, 20 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

On Friday, January 19, 2024, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia commissioned Ghana's second Fire Service Academy and Training School in Wungu, in the North East Region.



The newly-built training school, which has well-furnished classrooms, a three-storey administration block, dormitories for male and female, a dining hall, and also equipped with modern training equipment, is the 2nd fire service training school in Ghana, since independence, after the only one at James Town, Accra.



Dr Bawumia said the commissioning of the training school, is in fulfillment of the government’s decision to add three more fire service training schools to the only one in the country.



Very soon, he indicated that the third training school in Dua-Yaw Nkwanta will also be commissioned, and the fourth is expected to be completed by the end of the year.



He said the NPP government’s commitment to increasing the strength and capacity of the Ghana Fire Service, is also underlined by the over 100% increase in personnel, from 7000 to 15,000 in the past seven years.