Bawumia not behind campaign posters – Boako

General News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Spokesperson of the Vice President, Dr Gideon Boako, has said that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is not behind the proliferation of campaign posters promoting him as a candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 elections.



A statement issued by Dr Boako on Wednesday March 24 said Dr Bawumia is focused on assisting President Nana Addo Dabnkwa Akufo-Addo in transforming the country.



“The Office of the Vice President has taken notice of the proliferation of posters around the country apparently promoting HE Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the candidate of the NPP ahead of the 2024 elections.



“For the record, the Vice President has not given his consent to these and other associated activities.



“The Vice President remains focused on assisting His Excellency the President in the execution of his agenda to transform Ghana. This is where everybody focus should be,” the statement said.



The leadership of the NPP recently expressed concerns about these campaign activities.



The party said the time hasn’t come for such activities.



