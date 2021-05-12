Bawumia must speak on Wesley Girls 'no fasting' saga – Agyenim-Boateng

General News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia must state his position on the ongoing issue of Wesley Girls SHS's refusal to allow Muslim students to engage in the Ramadan fast.



This is a call made by an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Mr James Ageynim-Boateng.



In series of tweets, the former deputy minister said “Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, what is your view/ position on the developments at Wesley Girl High School re: school authorities denying Muslim students the opportunity to fast during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan? #GeyHeyMuslimsSpeak



He added “I can see through your strategy. The issue will resolve itself because the holy month of Ramadan is ending. Well, that is not leadership.



“Another holy month of Ramadan will bring this subject back unless you show leadership in this matter.”



