Bawumia must convince Ghanaians, not offer explanations for economic problems – Gyampo

Professor Ransford Gyampo has urged the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Bawumia to convince Ghanaians with solutions instead of explanations.



He said for the Vice President to win the 2024 elections, he has to do more or else risk losing the bid to lead the country.



Gyampo said the attempt to break the 8 will be difficult for the ruling government.



“The election of Dr Bawumia as the flagbearer of the NPP presents a certain uphill task in the party's attempt to break the 8, I am not saying it cannot be done but it is difficult, particularly being able to tout your track records.



“Dr Bawumia must also be touting his track record in a manner that sounds convincing to Ghanaians. He must be able to tell us there are things he cannot do today even though he promised he was going to do them he cannot do them today but tomorrow if we give him the mandate he will do them.



“Finally, it is how he is able to tell us that upon his own sober reflection and introspection of our living conditions, things are better today than they were before 2016. The essence of governance is to solve problems, not to dance around problems and proffer explanations to why the problems exist,” he said on 3news.com.



The UG lecturer lamented the lack of confidence in Ghana’s banking sector, a situation that was heightened by the motive behind the banking sector clean-up exercise.



He said: “For the first time you work and you get money in your hands and you don't know whether to keep the money under your bed like Cecilia Dapaah or you should go and dig somewhere in your bedroom because you don't trust the banking system.



“The banking sector cleanup was done with hatred and envy and it was done with super incompetence. You don't spend more to achieve little,” he added.



