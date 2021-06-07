Bawumia mourns with Napo

General News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: thepublisheronline.com

Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, over the weekend attended the funeral rites of Mrs. Cecilia Agyeiwaa Campbell in Kumasi.



The deceased was the grandmother of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’, who doubles as the Manhyia South Member of Parliament (MP).



Mrs. Campbell was also a sister of former President John Agyekum Kufuor and former Defense and Interior Minister, Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor.



Dr. Bawumia attended the well-patronised funeral rites with his dear wife, Samira Bawumia and other top government officials in the country.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, earlier on Saturday morning, joined the bereaved family during the burial service in church.



Vice President Dr. Bawumia, who was the topmost government official to grace the final funeral rites, was accorded a rousing welcome.



Scores of mourners were seen leaving their seats and stretching their necks just to catch a proper glimpse of the second gentleman of the land.



Dr. Bawumia, who was clad in a funeral cloth, respectfully moved round the funeral grounds at the Apagyafie to console the bereaved family.