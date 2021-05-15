Bawumia mourns death of NPP Upper East youth organiser

General News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Class FM

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is mourning the death of the Upper East Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Latif Solomon.



Dr. Bawumia described Mr. Solomon as a younger brother whose services and hard work for the party, particularly for the youth wing will be remembered for long.



Announcing the death of Mr Solomon on Facebook, Dr Bawumia wrote: “I am sad to learn about the passing of my younger brother Latif Solomon who until his death was the Upper East Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party.



“His services and hard work for the party, particularly for the youth wing will be remembered for long.



Rest in peace Latif.”



Mr Solomon has been battling with a medical condition and was flown to India for medical treatment, but could not make it upon his return to Ghana few months after a successful surgery.



The leadership of the party are expected to today, Saturday, May 15, 2021, visit the family of the bereaved in Bongo to commiserate with them.



The mortal remains of the late Latif Solomon will be laid to rest today in accordance with Islamic tradition.



Below is the Vice President's tweet:



