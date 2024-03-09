Bawumia leads NPP delegation to commiserate with John Kumah’s family

General News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia led a government delegation to the residence of the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, on March 8, 2024.



The purpose of the visit was to offer condolences to the grieving family over the untimely demise of the minister.



The delegation included some key government officials and national executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). They included Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare; NPP National Chairman Stephen Ntim; Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former flagbearer hopeful; Sammy Awuku, and Titus Glover, a Greater Accra Regional Minister-designate.



“This afternoon, I visited the home of Hon. John Ampontuah Kumah to commiserate with the immediate family and sign the book of condolences. I was accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Chairman of the @NPP_GH, and government and party officials.



“I had the opportunity to work with John on several projects to my greatest admiration. Indeed, Ghana and the NPP have lost a hardworking son. My deepest condolences to Lilian and the children, his mother, the entire family, and all loved ones,” Bawumia said in an X post.



John Kumah passed away at the Suhum Government Hospital after a short illness.





AM/SARA