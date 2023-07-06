You are here: HomeNews2023 07 06Article 1799000

Politics of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Bawumia launches his Ashanti campaign secretariat at Asokwa

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, second from left Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, second from left

NPP flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and current Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will today, July 6, 2023, launch Ashanti Regional Secretariat for his flagbearership campaign activities at Asokwa in Kumasi.

Dr. Bawumia yesterday arrived in Kumasi to start his regional campaign activities targeting delegates of the party ahead of its upcoming special delegates conference.

The Vice President after the commission of his campaign secretariat at Asokwa will campaign in five constituencies including Subin, Manhyia North, Suame, and Manhyia South constituency.

All Members of Parliament in constituencies where the vice president will be visiting today are all in the region to lead the campaign in their constituencies.

The vice president is expected to receive overwhelming endorsement from the party leadership in the region including other government appointees.

