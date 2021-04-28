Bawumia launches US$54.5 million Shea Landscape Emission Reduction Project

General News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Class FM

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has launched a $54.5 million Ghana Shea Landscape Emission Reduction Project aimed at restoring degraded shea parklands and improving the existing stock of economic and multi-purpose trees in the northern-savanna part of the country.



The project will support self-financing community management to restore savanna forests and by using public-private partnerships to restore degraded shea parklands.



The seven-year project, part of the Parkland Restoration Fund set up by the Global Climate Fund, is to be implemented by the Forestry Commission with the support of private sector actors from the Global Shea Alliance and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).



Launching the project, Dr Bawumia admonished the Forestry Commission to see the project as a strategic investment to stop shea parkland destruction and empower communities and their ecosystems to build climate and economic resilience.