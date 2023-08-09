Bawumia is winning hands down - Annoh Dompreh declares

Politics of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: Deiu Media Ghana

Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dpmpreh has declared that Vice President Dr Mahamaudu Bawumia will win the upcoming Presidential primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) hence appealing to the delegates to have faith in and vote for him massively to be the next flagbearer of the party.



He asserts that the vice president is the only candidate who can even approach the NDC's fortresses and deny them the opportunity to hijack the NPP's status as the ruling party.



He made the comments when the vice president stormed Adogyirie/Nsawam on Tuesday, as part of his campaign tour in the Region to meet the NPP delegates.



At Adoagyiri, St Martin Senior High School, a large crowd of NPP members including delegates besieged there to welcome the Vice President by giving him a warm reception.



Addressing the party members, Annoh-Dompreh argued that the vice president, who stands out among the other candidates, is currently the party's last chance, so it is necessary to give him the leading role over the party so that he can win the 2024 elections.



Annoh-Dompreh noted that in Ghana, presidential candidates defeat their opponents with just 3% of the vote and that, in his opinion, only Dr. Bawumia has the drive to give the NPP that edge.



He said that the delegates in all 16 of the regions are pleading with voters to choose Bawumia as the flagbearer and end the 8-year jinx on the political sphere.



Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh said, he does not doubt that the next general elections will come down to a fierce contest between former President John Dramani Mahama and the current vice president.



He believes that the main opposition political party is afraid of Dr. Bawumia and calling for a particular candidate in the NPP.



He has therefore called on all delegates who will vote in the flagbearer elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to vote for Dr Bawumia and stand resolute with him.