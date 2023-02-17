Bawumia is unofficially the most impactful vice president since 1992 – Spokesman

General News of Friday, 17 February 2023

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will contest for the flagbearership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) when nominations are open, his spokesperson Dr. Gideon Boako confirmed in a February 15, 2023 interview.



He told Adom TV that his boss was ready to throw his hat into a race that included the likes of Alan Kyerematen, Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Agyepong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, Kofi Konadu Apraku and Boakye Agyarko.



Explaining the weight that Bawumia brings to the race, Boako said his boss was in politics strictly to serve unlike others who get in to amass wealth, stressing that the NPP and Ghana needs such a leader at this time.



He also stressed that with all the signs showing that the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will field former president John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 elections, the NPP needed a Bawumia-type personality to match the opposition.



“In 2024, the NDC will surely bring Mahama, so we should get personality who can measure up to Mahama and then also we need to look at the level of knowledge the candidate brings on board.



“Unofficially, all Ghanaians believe that the vice president has demonstrated beyond his office and has been more impactful in modern-day political season is Bawumia. He did not just play a supportive role but he had major involvement,” Boako stressed.



Bawumia is Ghana’s sixth vice president under the 1992 Constitution. He occupies an office previously held by Kow Nkensen Arkaah, John Evans Atta Mills, Alhaji Aliu Mahama and John Dramani Mahama and Kwei Bekoe Amissah-Arthur.



Dr. Boako said all major achievements of the current government, listing among others: Zipline drone, Free SHS, mobilemoney interoperability, NABCo, digitization, Agenda 111, ambulances, before adding: “all these ideas and things, you cannot take Bawumia out.”



The NDC has a May 2023 date to hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries whereas in the case of the NPP, reports say the national leadership of the party and its caucus in parliament wanted an early congress which the presidency is opposed to.



