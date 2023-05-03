Bawumia is 'the lying one,' his area of expertise is lies - NDC MP

General News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Builsa South Member of Parliament, Clement Apaak has taken a swipe at Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



The lawmaker has labeled Bawumia is ‘the lying one,’ in a tweet adding that his area of expertise now is telling lies.



Apaak's jibe was in connection with a recent claim by Bawumia that had been fact-checked by a media organization, FactCheck Ghana.



Bawumia had claimed at a recent graduation ceremony for the Ghana Immigration Service that the GIS had over 2,800 workers in 2017 when the Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo government took office.



In their piece titled: "Bawumia’s claim about the number of Immigration Service staff completely false," FactCheck Ghana cited a 2016 GIS report that said the number of officials at the time was above 4,200 – comprising senior and junior officers.



In responding to the fact-check, Apaak posted a link to the story on Twitter with the caption: "The "lying one" never disappoints in his area of expertise, lies!"



Apaak is not the first National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP to call Bawumia a liar. Just as he used to refer to John Mahama as incompetent in the run up to the 2017 polls.



'Liar' and 'monumental failure' are some terms the NDC has come to associate Bawumia with in terms of some public pronouncements and his leadership of the Economic Management Team respectively.



The "lying one" never disappoints in his area of expertise, lies! https://t.co/Jc2UV9gvzY — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) May 2, 2023

