Bawumia is the incoming president of Ghana - Henry Quartey declares support for vice president

General News of Saturday, 8 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso Central MP, Henry Quartey, has expressed his support for the presidential bid of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumi.



The MP, who is also the Greater Accra Regional Minister, while speaking on behalf of the Municipal Metropolitan and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) from his region at the birthday event of Dr. Bawumia in Accra, on October 7, intimated that the MMDCEs and himself are solidly behind the vice president.



He also admonished all persons who are not on the ‘project’ of the vice president should join it as soon as possible so that they can lead the vice president to the ‘promise land'.



“We are here, apart from joining you to celebrate your birthday, to also assure you that we are with you at dawn, morning, afternoon, evening and we are ready to journey with you to the final election ‘Insha Allah’.



“My MMDCEs and I assure you that we are sojourning with you to the final destination and by the grace of God we shall get to the land of Canaan.



“… today is 7, I count and I count and I count that I ‘Insha Allah’ one of the 7’s that will come in 2025 by the grace of God, we will be at the Independence Square. By the 7th January 2025, ‘Insha Allah’ is excellence, not the vice president, incoming president of the Republic of Ghana will be at the independence square,” he said.



Watch Henry Quartey’s remarks below:





IB/FNOQ