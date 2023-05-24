'Bawumia is the GOAT of Ghanaian Politics' - Obiri Boahen

Politics of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen, has hailed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the most prominent figure in Ghanaian politics today.



During an interview with Neat FM on Monday, May 22, 2023, Obiri Boahen compared the vice president's performance to that of current football legends, confidently predicting that Bawumia, a hopeful for the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer position, would secure Ghana's presidency in 2024.



"Look at the remarkable accomplishments of Dr. Bawumia, even in his current role as vice president. Just imagine what he will achieve when he becomes president. He was specially created by God. In football terms, he is the Haaland of Man City, the Vinicius of Real Madrid, and Bawumia is the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in Ghanaian politics. He will undoubtedly surpass former President Mahama," Obiri Boahen stated.



Nana Obiri Boahen emphasized Dr. Bawumia's instrumental role in driving digitalization within the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, further highlighting his credibility.



He also stressed that the vice president is the most suitable choice for the NPP's flagbearer position, urging the public to disregard any attempts to undermine his aspirations through tribalism.



Vice President Bawumia is among the individuals expected to file their candidacy for the NPP's upcoming flagbearer election, scheduled for later this year.



In preparation for the contest, Dr. Bawumia has already engaged with key stakeholders in the party, informing them of his intentions, while an official announcement is yet to be made.















