Bawumia is only coming to waste our time - Nana Yaa Jantuah

Politics of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former General Secretary of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah,has launched scathing criticism against Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of his anticipated public address titled "Bawumia Speaks: Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions For the Future."



According to her, there is no potential value of the event.



She labelled it as a futile exercise that would only serve to waste the public's time.



During an interview session on UTV on February 7, 2024, Jantuah highlighted various grievances against the current government, particularly focusing on taxation policies that she believes are burdensome to citizens.



She expressed scepticism about Bawumia's ability to deliver tangible solutions, citing past failures and credibility issues.



“The government in which he is the vice president, is killing us with taxation. So, what he is coming to say is different. He sat there waiting for the government to hit us with E-levy, he couldn't do anything about it. If you listen to Alan Kyerematen, he said the president gave Bawumia the free will to function and he failed. Today, he is telling everybody that when he speaks to the president, he doesn't listen because you have your own vision, he is part of this mess.



“With this Bawumia Speaks session, he is just coming to waste our time. In fact he is the wrong candidate” she added.



Expressing scepticism about the upcoming event, Jantuah questioned the relevance of Bawumia's address and accused the ruling party of squandering resources



She added that ever since the vice president was brought onto the political scene, he has not contributed anything positive to the country.



“Some of the papers reported that Bawumia is at it again. I want to ask, again at what? Is he coming again to start telling us things that cannot happen, telling us lies and taking us for granted. The person who is coming to speak to us suffers credibility issues. I am particularly surprised because I don't know what he is coming to tell us.



“Since he came onto the political scene, all the things he has said never worked. Even his digitisation agenda is not working in the country. If he clothed himself with championing digitalisation, why do we still pay for certain services and goods?” she asked.



“…I think the NPP have gotten money and they don't know what to use it for and for that reason, they’ve gone to hire a conference room, convince people to come and sit down and listen to nothing. Nothing Bawumia is going to say will benefit anybody. As we speak, he is not even functioning as a vice president. We should have called for him to resign.”



Meanwhile the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will engage the public through a publicised event themed, ‘Bawumia Speaks. Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions For the Future.”



The event, scheduled to happen at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) is believed to be an event where the vice president will articulate his ‘own vision’ for the future of Ghana, as the country goes through an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.



The national address is also expected to emphasise leveraging technology, data, and systems to foster inclusive economic growth, positioning Ghana as a digital hub for Africa, narrowing the digital divide and applying digital technology and Artificial Intelligence to transform sectors such as healthcare, education, and public service delivery.



The announcement for this national address is also being described as a pivotal moment for the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to unveil his vision for Ghana’s trajectory in the 2024 general elections, focusing on innovative solutions and selfless leadership to propel the nation forward.



NW/OGB