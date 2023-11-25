Bawumia is now and the future, greatest harm is to vote for the past - Kwamena Duncan shades Mahama

Politics of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Minister for Central Region, Kwamena Duncan has admonished the Ghanaian electorate not to make a mistake to vote for the opposition during next year's December polls.



Firing subtle shots at former President and leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, Kwamena Duncan described him as the past and advised Ghanaians to leave the past in the past.



He made this comment during discussions on the enskinment of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as Konukolewura (Chief of Unity) by the Overlord of Gonjaland, Jire Kuunu-bi I.



The Yagbonwura (Gonjaland Overlord) enskinned the Vice President in recognition of his character traits as a unifier and with a tolerant heart.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme Wednesday morning, Kwamena Duncan congratulated the Vice President for the honor and commended him for pledging to renovate the Jakpa Palace, the seat of the Gonja Kingdom which is in a deplorable condition.



"Bawumia is now and the future. Others are the past. The greatest harm you can do to yourself is to go to the ballot box and cast your ballot for those who are the past. The greatest harm any Ghanaian can do to themselves is to, on the 7th of December, 2024 queue and go to the poll and cast their ballot for those who are the past", the former Minister asserted.



