'Bawumia is not corrupt like somebody' - Deputy Minister hits Mahama with Airbus saga

The Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports Evans Opoku Bobie, has lauded the good works of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, citing that Dr Bawumia has demonstrated remarkable character unlike others, who were accused of corruption in the same role.



According to the Sector Minister, Dr. Bawumia has never been accused of corruption to require an investigation after nearly seven years in office.



“Vice President Bawumia is a man of unblemished character. As Vice President, he has never involved himself in any corrupt deal or scandal,” Opoku Bobie said, during Bawumia's visit to Asunafo North on Monday, September 18.



“I repeat, Dr. Bawumia is not corrupt, he is unblemished, unlike somebody. He has not cut any deal in any Airbus to warrant an investigation. He is clean.”



Evans Opoku Bobie who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asunafo North under the ticket of the NPP was unequivocal in his declaration of support for the NPP flagbearer hopeful.



“Dr. Bawumia is the best man to lead the NPP to victory in 2024 because he has all the qualities required of a winning candidate. He has good character, he is knowledgeable, he is honest, he is a visionary, he is humble, and he is hardworking.



“These are qualities of a good leader and Dr. Bawumia has it all. As I mentioned earlier, he has an unblemished character and the positive impacts of his good works are visible for all to see,” he added.



Vice President Bawumia has intensified his interactions with the party's delegates at the constituency level during his tour in the Ahafo Region, having completed Volta Region on Sunday ahead of the November 4, Presidential primaries.







