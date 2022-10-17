Bawumia is not a new generation leader - UG lecturer takes on Veep for dancing 'Buga'

General News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Dr Kobby Mensah, senior lecturer, University of Ghana Business School, UGBS, can not comprehend why in the face of economic problems, Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will organise a party and dance 'Buga'.



According to him, the vice president cannot be described as "a new generation leader" with such an attitude.



The Vice President during his 59th birthday party on Friday, October 7, was seen in a viral video posted on Facebook making merry with friends and loved ones as part of activities to celebrate his birthday.



Dr. Bawumia was dressed in an all-white Khaftan and showed off his dancing skills as he boogied to the popular ‘Buga’ song as family members and friends cheered him on.



Many of his followers were of the view that the man described as the 'economic wizkid' is a new generation leader but the lecturer in a post on his Twitter timeline indicated that he is ready to debate any of Dr. Bawumia's followers who think he fits that narrative.



"Those thinking Bawumia is a new generation leader, he’s absolutely not close. I am ever ready to debate them. A new generation leader will never organise a birthday party and dance 'Buga' in the full glare of the public during economic meltdown," Dr. Kobby Mensah tweeted on Monday, October 17.





Those thinking Bawumia is a new generation leader, he’s absolutely not close. I am ever ready to debate them. A new generation leader will never organise a birthday party and dance ????Buga in the full glare of the public during economic meltdown: #leadership #judgment #conscience — Dr. Kobby Mensah (@thePOE_T) October 17, 2022

What is Bawumia’s message to Ghanaians based on which he’s seeking the flagbearership?



“I will continue the good work of Nana Addo.”



Or



“Give me the opportunity to do things differently, cos I wasn’t given the chance to…”



Guess which one he would go for ???? #BawumiaDilemma — Dr. Kobby Mensah (@thePOE_T) October 16, 2022