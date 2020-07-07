Politics of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Bawumia is not a credible Vice President – Hannah Bissiw

The National Women’s Organiser for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Hannah Louisa Bissiw, has pooh-poohed Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s credibility as a Vice President.



She asked Ghanaians not to make the mistake of re-electing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into power and having a serial liar in the person of Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia as Vice President.



Hannah Bissiw stated that "Dr Bawumia is a dishonest politician who has made lying his stock in trade and should not be rewarded with the second-highest office of the land in the upcoming 2020 elections.”



“Bawumia has lied and lied and lied such that when he’s walking, one can smell lies all over him. So people of Ghana, why should we allow an incompetent liar like Bawumia to become the Vice President of Ghana again. NPP people should stop comparing Bawumia to Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang,’’ Dr. Hannah Louisa Bissiw told Kwame Tutu on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



Hannah Bissiw stressed that she is very optimistic Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang partnership with John Mahama will secure a massive victory for the NDC in the December polls.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.