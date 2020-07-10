General News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Bawumia is no match for Naana Opoku-Agyemang – Alex Mould

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) Alex Mould has rebuffed suggestions that the Vice President office is the preserve of economists.



Following the confirmation of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for NDC Flagbearer John Mahama in the 2020 Elections, some critics have questioned her relevance to the JM ticket.



The argument made her against her appointment has been centred on the fact that unlike Bawumia, she does not have an economic background.



But in a statement, Alex Mould rejected the claims with the justification that the role requires someone ‘whose strengths lie in managing people, and is fuelled by genuine care for the welfare of all constituents - in this case, the People of Ghana’.



According to him the notion that Bawumia is the standard for the Vice Presidential role is erroneous.



He touted the credentials of the renowned educationist as being superior to her NPP counterpart.



“The position requires someone whose strengths lie in managing people, and is fuelled by genuine care for the welfare of all constituents - in this case, the People of Ghana. Good management expertise at the helm of government is what is required – coupled with the intelligence to understand issues and solutions, quick decision-making skills and a driven person who is an achiever”.



“An individual who has been at the helm of affairs in well managed institutions, has had the exposure and experience of managing people and crises, risen through the ranks and has the know-how to get a job done; precisely the sort of candidate Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang is!



It must be said that Dr Bawumia is most certainly NOT the yard stick of a great VP! His pedigree and what he brought to the table are certainly no match for hers, and that’s a fact! Personally, I think she is far more capable than Dr Bawumia is, and even more prepared than he was when given the nod. So, let’s put an end to this misdirected and ridiculous comparison to Dr Bawumia”, he said.













