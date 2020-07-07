Politics of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Bawumia is no match for Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang - Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Samuel Dzata George, has said that it is distasteful to suggest that vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia can compete with John Mahama’s running mate Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.



He made this statement to GhanaWeb minutes after the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) announced the former Education Minister as the running mate of their flagbearer.



She was chosen over an all-male group of party bigwigs and unanimously approved by the party’s NEC as the historic first female running mate of an NDC flagbearer.



According to Sam George, it is erroneous to believe that Dr. Bawumia can match Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.



“I find it even distasteful for people to suggest that there will be competition between Bawumia and Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang. Absolutely not. Bawumia has been about talk and no action. He is no match for Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang”.



He also recalled that the sitting Vice President, Dr. Bawumia failed to rescue the Ghanaian cedi from a free fall, in spite of his highly touted economic background, adding that the president had to form a team B to rescue the rescue.



Sam George noted that prior to this historic feat, all top politicians, particularly the sitting president, only paid lip service to women empowerment, but never gave women the chance at the top.



“President Akufo-Addo has established the fact that he does not believe in females and in women empowerment. If you look at the number of female appointees in his government it is evident. He actually had the opportunity to break the glass ceiling with Hawa Yakubu but he chickened out when he faced the slightest opposition in his party, because he did not believe in the capacity of women.”



The outspoken Ningo-Prampram MP believes Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyeman has the fortitude and depth to compliment John Mahama to victory in the 2020 general elections.





