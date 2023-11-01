Bawumia is humble, honest, hardworking – Samira tells delegates to elect a unifier

General News of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia has urged delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to elect Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer – presidential candidate of the party.



She explained that her husband is honest, humble and hardworking. She added that Dr Bawumia as leader of the party will unify the party and lead it to victory in the 2024 General Elections.



The Second Lady made the appeal to delegates on Tuesday October 31, 2023 as he addressed delegates and supporters at rally organised by Dr Bawumia’s campaign team.



“Are we ready for an honest leader? Are we ready for a humble leader? Are we ready for a hardworking leader? Are we ready for a leader that will unify and not divide us?



"Are we ready for a leader who will take us to victory in 2024, InshAllah? Are we ready for 4th November? Are we ready for 4th November? I want Upper East to send a strong signal. I want Upper East to send a strong signal. And the signal is that it is possible,” she stated.



Mrs Bawumia has been an integral part of the campaign of her husband, and has campaigned vigorously for him.



The NPP will elect a presidential candidate on November 4, 2023. Dr Bawumia is widely expected to win a landslide as several surveys have predicted.