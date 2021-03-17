Politics of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Bawumia is far superior to represent NPP in 2024 than the others - NPP man

A former Bono East Regional second vice chairman aspirant for the New Patriotic Party, Ahmed Baba Abdallah, has asked the elephant family to file Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the presidential candidate for 2024.



According to him, the Vice President is the only personality and candidate who can break the 8-year cycle and keep the party in office for another term after President Akufo-Addo completes his tenure of office.



Mr. Baba stated that the Northern Caucus in NPP Will reject and be peeved if Dr. Mahumudu Bawumia is not filed as a candidate.



To him, Dr. Bawumia has served the party, sacrificed for its victories in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.



He indicated that no other candidate is qualified to represent the4 NPP in 2024 aside from Dr. Bawumia.



"Bawumia is humble, disciplined, dedicated and has contributed immensely to the victories of the party. We have to consider him as a candidate for 2024. Ghanaians have also recognised his efforts and are willing to elect him. We don’t need to use the mantra of who has stayed in the party for years before the arrival of Bawumia. Bawumia may have come just yesterday, but his contributions to the Nana Addo campaigns are far superior and must be rewarded,” he added.