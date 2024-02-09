Bawumia is bringing more ideas than ‘Outmoded’ Mahama - Nana Akomea

Politics of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea has said Ghanaians will never regret retaining the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in power with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as president.



His statement follows the Bawumia Speak conference when the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, outlined his visions to Ghanaians if he is given the nod to lead the country in 2025.



According to Nana Akomea, he is very optimistic about his party's flagbearer ideologies in his ‘Bold Solution’ address to reshape Ghana.



Nana Akomea who was speaking on NEAT FM's morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’ said it would be inappropriate to compare Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to Mahama who has no concrete policy in his attempt to be president again.



“Bawumia is new and brings new ideas, Mahama is a former president and has nothing to offer," he said.