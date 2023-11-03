Bawumia is an Akufo-Addo replica, nothing scary about him – Edem Agbana

Politics of Friday, 3 November 2023

The National Democratic Congress's (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Ketu North Constituency, Eric Edem Agbana, has stated that the NDC is not perturbed by the possibility of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerging as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



According to Agbana, there is nothing about Dr. Bawumia's candidacy that can intimidate the NDC.



In his perspective, Dr. Bawumia's weaknesses and incompetence outweigh his strengths, and the NDC is well-acquainted with his track record, which, in their view, does not work in his favor.



He also pointed out that Dr. Bawumia's role as the head of the Economic Management Team has not produced favorable economic outcomes and has resulted in unprecedented levels of debt and economic hardship.



He even compared Dr. Bawumia to President Akufo-Addo, stating, "I have told people that Dr. Bawumia is just a replica of President Akufo-Addo because Dr. Bawumia is the head of the Economic Management Team... and look at his performance with the economy. We are experiencing unprecedented levels of debt and it is about to crash.



"So what is it about Dr. Bawumia that will scare us in the National Democratic Congress? For me, if there is any candidate among the four of them who is easily beatable and will help us, it is Dr. Bawumia because we know him and we know what he is capable of doing and so there is nothing about Dr. Bawumia’s candidature that should scare anybody."



