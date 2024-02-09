Bawumia is a wicked and selfish driver's mate, don’t trust him – Minority

Politics of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The minority leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has called on the vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to present a bill to get all those taxes he has promised to scrap approved since he is the chairman of the economic management team.



He explained that the Vice President was in Parliament when the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, was presenting the bill on e-levy, so he can’t say today that he had no hands in it; therefore, he would take it off when he becomes the President.



The leader further said that the general secretary of the NPP and the minister for information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, sat in the cabinet meetings, and all these people told Ghanaians that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, played an instrumental role in preparing the E-levy bill.



The minority leader, Dr Forson, made these remarks today in a press conference with the Parliamentary Press Corps.



"These bills were first brought to this house when he was sitting here. He came to Parliament with the minister responsible for finance to impose the e-levy. You can’t turn around to come back and tell all of us that you are not part of it.



"The General Secretary of the NPP sits in the cabinet. He left the cabinet and informed Ghanaians that the Vice President had approved an e-levy and voted for it. My brother, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, is a member of the cabinet.



"He said the bill was prepared by the Vice President, so for him to prepare one bill, ask Parliament to approve it, and then turn around and say they should remove the tax is disgraceful. This shows the kind of credibility he has. He has no credibility.”



On the aspect where Dr. Bawumia likened himself to a driver’s mate, the Minority Leader was described as wicked because he (Bawumia) had superior knowledge and yet watched on as the president ran over 33 million Ghanaians into a ditch.



“He (Bawumia) is so selfish to the extent that he thinks he has superior knowledge that he fails to guide the boss because he is the closest person to the boss as long as the Constitution of the country is concerned.”



He further criticised him for declaring that he would appoint not more than 50 ministers, with deputies questioning the rationale behind Akufo-Addo’s appointment of 150 ministers, adding that this has shown that the government wasted taxpayers’ money on 75 ministers.



“This shows and confirms our position that this government has been wasteful and reckless in the management of the affairs of this country. Please, Ghanaians, don’t trust this terrible mate. He is a bad and wicked mate.”