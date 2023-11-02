Bawumia is a symbol of dignity in Ghana - Kwamena Duncan

Politics of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has reiterated his confidence in Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead Ghana in 2025.



According to him, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has since the last few months proven his worth to Ghanaians that he epitomizes dignity.



He listed some "mind-blowing" allegations leveled against the Vice President by his opponent in the race for flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party but, in all of this, Dr. Bawumia has maintained his composure.



"...have you ever heard Bawumia say that, indeed, the entire party is made up of fools?...No matter what parties may have done, no matter parties may have said, you cannot put all party members right from the top beginning with the President, former President and all of us; put all of us together and tag us as fools. Eei, fools as a party? Bawumia is distinct and clear," he said on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".



He continued; "Anybody who intends to lead the party and intends to break the eight, intends to retain power, is cautious in the things they say."



Kwamena Duncan doffed his hat to Dr. Bawumia for his exemplary leadership, stating "he is the symbol of the dignity, the authority of this country...Bawumia's leadership, Bawumia's qualities have been clear. In fact, in the last few months, he's been tested to the hilt for all Ghanaians to see the stuff he's made of".



The Vice President will be competing with Assin Central legislator, Kennedy Agyapong, former Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto and a former NPP presidential aspirant, Thomas Addai Nimoh, in the New Patriotic Party's presidential election this Saturday, November 4.



Over 200,000 delegates are expected to cast their votes to elect the party's flagbearer.



