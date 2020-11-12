General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: Jubilee House

Bawumia is a role model to Zongo youth - Binduri Imam

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, vice president of Ghana

The Muslim Community in Binduri in the Upper East Region has hailed Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his contribution to the governance of the country as well as his positive impact on the youth in Zongo communities.



At a durbar of Chiefs and people of Bazua in the Binduri Constituency, the Imam of the Binduri Muslim Community, Tanimu Dabre said Dr Bawumia's qualities are inspiring many.



"We are proud of you for what you are doing for the country," Imam Tanimu Dabre said.



"Your qualities are an inspiration and you are a role model to the youth in our Zongo communities."



The Imam commended Dr Bawumia for his kindness and urged him to keep pushing for development for zongos and underprivileged communities.



"Your kindness and goodness are evident all over the country and we urge you to continue with your good works."



Imam Tanimu Dabre also hailed government's development policy for Zongo communities, and appealed for Binduri to be considered for one of the 16 model senior high schools the NPP government has promised to build in the various regions in its next term in office.

