Bawumia is a personal project of Akufo-Addo, family to avoid accountability - Eduzi

Politics of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Director of Legal Affairs for the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Eduzi Tamakloe, has asserted that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is a project personally championed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, strategically, to evade accountability upon his exit from office.



Mr Tamakloe characterised the Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Bawumia's candidacy as a political experiment imposed on Ghanaians by Akufo-Addo and his family and positioned as the President's insurance against scrutiny.



Mr Tamakloe argued that President Akufo-Addo orchestrated the political landscape to ensure Bawumia's victory in the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer race for the 2024 general elections, emphasising that this move was designed to shield the president from answering for his bad leadership.



He cautioned the NPP and President Akufo-Addo against underestimating the discernment of the Ghanaian people, asserting that they see through the President's agenda.



These remarks were prompted by the assertions of Kate Gyamfuah, the National Women Organiser of the NPP, who claimed that Dr Bawumia swiftly averted the country from seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.



Speaking on the Citizen Show hosted by Kwabena Bobie Ansah on Accra 100.5 FM on Friday, November 24, 2023, Mr Tamakloe contended that Dr Bawumia cannot be absolved of responsibility for the alleged economic mismanagement of the country.



He dismissed the notion that the Finance Minister could wield more influence than the Vice President, who heads the Economic Management Team.



Mr Tamakloe issued a warning to the NPP, cautioning against any attempts to shield the Vice President from blame, emphasising that, as the head of the Economic Management Team, Dr Bawumia is accountable for the country's economic challenges.